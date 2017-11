Public Notice

A SPECIAL HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE TOWN OF KENTWOOD FOR ZONING ON Wednesday, November 15, 2017 AT 6:00 P.M. AT KENTWOOD CITY HALL, 308 AVENUE G KENTWOOD, LA. THE PURPOSE OF THIS HEARING IS TO PROVIDE AN OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO OFFER COMMENTS ON AND DISCUSS THE FOLLOWING:

REQUEST FROM DELISA DUNN FOR ZONING STATUS CHANGES FROM R-1, SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL DETACHED TO R-4,

CONVENTIONAL, NON CONVENTIONAL HOUSING. THE PROPERTY IS DESCRIBED AS:

ASSESSMENT # 00028401-16

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION

0.65A MEAS 108x262FT IN SEC 41T

ISR7E KENT B212 P537 B360 P225 B898 P725 B960 P539 B965

P101 B1143 P358 1149 9581

THIS HEARING WILL ALLOW CITIZENS TO HAVE INPUT CONCERNING THIS PROPOSED CHANGE. ALL CITIZENS ARE URGED TO ATTEND THIS HEARING. TO BE PUBLISHED IN THE KENTWOOD NEWS LEDGER ON:

