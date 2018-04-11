2019 AMITE OYSTER FESTIVAL ROYALTY. The 2019 Amite Oyster Festival Royalty looks forward to the many activities that await them throughout the next year of their reign. Front row: Little Miss Charlee Ragusa and Petite Miss Hayden Thornton. Back row from left: Jr Miss Addyson Mannino, Teen Miss Hallie Kent, Amite Oyster Pearl Alice Edwards Stevens, Miss Amite Oyster Sierra Jones, Amite Oyster King Alvin Stevens, Deb Miss Destanie Harrell. Photo by Carol Brooke.

