To have and to hold from this day forward

Cari Celeste Cade, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond (Fairba) Cade of Osyka, MS and Tommy L. Hickman, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy L. (Frances) Hickman, Sr., of Franklinton, were married November 18, 2017.

The bride is a graduate of Jewel M. Sumner High School in Kentwood, and Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississipi. She is the Public Relations Manager for The Baptist Children’s Village. The groom is a graduate of Pine High School in Pine, and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. He is a Project Engineer for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Advancement.

