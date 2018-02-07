A wedding proposal of a lifetime

A proposal in front of the Louisiana State Capital in Baton Rouge in 2016 was a 21st birthday present Chelsi Simpson will always remember. Chelsi and her fiancé Cole Fortinberry will be getting married June 30, 2018.

Chelsi and Cole have been planning a wedding separated by 1,000 miles. Cole is currently serving our country as an Interior Communications Electrician in the United States Navy, stationed in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Cole is the son of Greg and Kim Fortinberry of Roseland and is a graduate of Oak Forest Academy.

