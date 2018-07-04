The Kentwood Library came alive Tuesday, June 26, as Cajun music floated through the air. Children leapt out of their seats to dance and play instruments. Adults clapped their hands and tapped their feet in beat with the tune.

Ville Platte native Ann Vidrine was giving a presentation on “The Cajun Experience,” and her audience could not help but get involved.

Vidrine’s show was one full of activities related to the region’s French heritage. Although French is not a foreign language in Louisiana,” the programs showed the many ways in which French language and culture still influence the way locals live today.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/