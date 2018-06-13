Camp Moore honors local Civil Air Patrol cadets

CADETS HONORED - Cadet Staff Sergeant Blaze Winzenried of Kentwood High School Civil Air Patrol and Cadet Master Sergeant Colby Newman of Parklane Academy Civil Air Patrol were both presented the H.L. Hunley award on June 5, 2018. The award was presented by Camp Adjutant Roy L. Austin at the Squadron’s regular meeting. This award is given to the cadet who has most demonstrated the core values of honor, courage, and commitment throughout the school year. The award was sponsored by Camp Moore Camp No. 1223, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Village of Tangipahoa. Shown are, from left, Cadet Staff SGT Blaze Winzenried, Cadet Master SGT Colby Newman, and Camp Adjutant Roy L Austin. Photo

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/