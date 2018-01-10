CAROLERS FROM THE FIRST SOUTHERN METHODIST CHURCH OF AMITE brightened the spirits of Amite residents during the recent Christmas season. The carolers went on a hayride through the Town of Amite escorted by Sgt. Aric Simmons of the Amite City Police Department. Singing traditional Christmas carols as they made their way through the streets of Amite, the carolers stopped at several houses where they sang Christmas carols by candlelight. Most of the residents to whom they sang were either elderly or shut-ins. At each house the carolers were greeted with warm welcomes and greetings of the season. Each person to whom they sang were given a Christmas card and a candy cane along with a brochure telling them about the Southern Methodist Church. The song leader for the occasion was John Howell. The truck pulling the trailer that the carolers rode in was driven by Virgil Howell. Presentations to the families were made by Rev. Dr. L. Darwin Brecheen, pastor of the church. Hay for the hayride was generously provided by Heath Hulsey co-owner of Bar H Feed and Farm Supply in Amite. Following the activity the group returned to the church for a time of food and fellowship.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/