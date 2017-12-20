Civil Air Patrol holds awards banquet

On Tuesday, December 5, Tangipahoa Cadet Squadron, the local squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, gathered along with family and friends to enjoy an evening celebrating the past year and the squadron’s many accomplishments.

The highlight of the awards banquet was the presentation of the Cadet of the Year Award and the Senior Member of the Year Award.

Cadet Master Sergeant Adrienne Dunn of Kentwood was selected as Cadet of the Year and Jason Gill was chosen as Senior Member of the Year.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/