Community Day at Jackson Chapel IME Church. LSU/ SU Ag Center participated in Community Day with Jackson Chapel IME Church in Greensburg. This day was designed for youth and adults. A petting zoo was provided with goats and chickens and a back yard bass game. Pictured is Jojo with Q106.5 Radio and Chris Brumfield. Photo submitted.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/