Community Day at Jackson Chapel IME

Wed, 05/09/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Community Day at Jackson Chapel IME Church. LSU/ SU Ag Center participated in Community Day with Jackson Chapel IME Church in Greensburg. This day was designed for youth and adults. A petting zoo was provided with goats and chickens and a back yard bass game. Pictured is Jojo with Q106.5 Radio and Chris Brumfield. Photo submitted.

