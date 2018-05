Members of the Knights of Columbus Chapter 111 from St. Helena Catholic Church present Amite Police Chief Jerry Trabona with a $500 donation to the Police Auxiliary. Shown from left: Chief Jerry Trabona, Vince LaBarbera and Bob Irwin.

