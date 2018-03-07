Eye exams are so important to your health

“Eye exams are so important.” states Dr. Catherine Colemon. Colemon was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Amite Rotary Club. She works for Dr. Hunter Bond and Bond- Groten Eye Care, Highway 16 West in Amite. Colemon explained the top five reasons to have an annual eye exam. 5. Making sure you have the correct glasses.

If children have eye exams and have some eye problems they can be corrected if found before age of seven. 4. Cataracts: Eyes have a lens, as you age, the lens start to get hazing looking. This usually starts between 45-50 years of age

