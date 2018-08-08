Fire Chief outlines department's duties, challenges

The Kentwood Rotary Club got a little lesson in fire safety last Thursday afternoon thanks to the club’s special guest speaker, Gerald Griffith, chief of the Kentwood Fire Department. The chief spent time telling Rotarians about the department as a whole and its role within the local community.

Griffith said the department receives an average of 60 calls a month, ranging from anything to structure fires, car accidents and medical calls.

