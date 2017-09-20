First responders participate in rescue training

Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and Rural Fire Protection District 2 gathered at the public boat launch in Manchac to participate in a high-water Search and Rescue (SAR) simulation.

The simulated rescues took place along the waterways of Bayou Manchac with volunteers playing the role of “victims.” The rescuers set out in boats and addressed the victims according to a color code. Green signified the least amount of danger, red the highest risk and yellow represented for a moderate amount of danger but water was high and evacuation would be advised. The danger was representative of the water levels. Upon being “rescued,” the volunteers were addressed in the same manner as they would be if the SAR were in real time and not a training exercise. While many of the volunteers were portraying flood victims, others provided support, brought water and helped however they could.

At the dock, Acadian Ambulance had a station set up to simulate life-saving techniques and firstaid. There was also a station for American Red Cross to simulate their response to refugees in a flooded area.

Tangipahoa Parish Department of Homeland Security used their mobile command center as the central hub for the exercise. Natalbany Fire Department Chief Frank Gerarve served as the incident commander for fire departments during the extensive exercise.

“We’re doing this to exercise multiple agencies working together,” said Gerarve.

He added that the training exercise would help first responders better understand what to do when they perform water rescues.

“What we are doing is a unified command,” said Gerarve. “That’s when the heads of different agencies get together and mitigate a rescue operation or whatever needs to be done. This is a training mission for us to learn how to work together, to understand our resources and to understand our limitations.”

Along with public servant volunteers, members of the Tangipahoa Parish Government took part in the program. Parish President Robby Miller and Councilmen Louis Joseph and Carlo Bruno set out in boats to help with operations.

While Tangipahoa Parish did not see a major flood event in 2017, the experiences of 2016 have galvanized first responders throughout the parish. Exercises such as this will give firefighters, dive teams, sheriff’s deputies, coast guard members and more the experience and confidence to act accordingly in the event that the flood waters return.