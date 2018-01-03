The Gathering Place: A House full of memories

From a very young age I was introduced to antiques and old houses by my grandpa Doug Hayden. One of my earliest memories was riding on Highway 16 just east of Amite and seeing a white house on a hill under oak trees. I’d always ask him or my Grandma Betty, “Who lives there?” The reply would be Mr. Leander and Mrs. Forace. As the years went by, the house fell into disrepair and then one day it was gone from the hill. I learned later it had been bought by Ira and Carol Ann Cleveland and moved a little further East, just off of Highway 445. Carol Ann states, “We wanted to create a place for people to gather, visit and make memories; which is why we named it “The Gathering Place.” Thanks to Carol Ann Cleveland, I had the opportunity to visit with Yvonne Hayden Vining and Marybell Hayden Brumfield. They are the daughters of Leander and Forace Hayden. We were able to talk in one of the rooms they occupied as children.

