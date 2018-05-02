Governor and Mrs. Edwards attend State Dinner at White House

GOVERNOR PROMOTES AMITE IN WASHINGTON, D.C. Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards (Hutto) were guests of President Trump at the State Dinner given for the French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, April 24. Governor Edwards posted this to his Facebook page, “I grew up in Amite, Louisiana. Last night, I walked my high school sweetheart into the White House for a state dinner with President Donald J. Trump and the President of France. Very blessed to serve the people of Louisiana.” Photo submitted.

