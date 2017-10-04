Heidi Carrier, 2017 Tangipahoa Parish Fair Queen, says goodbye

Sixty-three events and over 5,000 miles traveled later, I stand before an audience as the Tangipahoa Parish Fair Queen for the last time. I never knew how fast a year could fly by, but since it was announced that I was named the 2017 fair queen, my life has been nonstop.

Over the past year, I have traveled around our state promoting the fair and inviting people to see what our parish has to offer while representing the oldest fair in the state.

I have had the chance to do many amazing things. I went crawfishing in Breaux Bridge, tried to slide down the levee in Lutcher at the festival of the bonfires, tossed meatballs and stuffed my face with a pound of spaghetti at the Sicilian Festival, picked and ate the world’s best strawberries in Ponchatoula! Raced crawfish at the La Crawfish Festival, attended the world’s largest fair in Washington parish, had the pleasure of helping beautiful young ladies at very special Miss Louisiana, and even spent some time with Governor John Bel Edwards and Ms. Donna who are by the way from Tangipahoa Parish and the list goes on and on.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/