A House Divided: Local coaches visit Rotary

During last week’s meeting of the Kentwood Rotary Club, Kentwood High football coach Jonathan Foster and cross-town rival Sumner High coach Ross Currier stopped by for lunch, and to talk about their upcoming seasons on the gridiron.

Rivals on the field, the coaches were united in expressing admiration and respect for their opposing coaches and student athletes. Each spoke for several minutes, highlighting their key players and focusing on the challenges they face in their scheduled opponents this coming season.

Kentwood High Magnet School Head Football Coach Jonathan Foster spoke first telling Rotarians the Kangaroos have a great group of kids, and he is proud of where they are and what the team is doing.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/