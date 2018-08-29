HUMANA OFFERS INSURANCE INFORMATION TO RESIDENTS

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 5:00am

Kathy Duke, Humana Representative discusses insurance options with local resident Willie May Lee at the Third Thursday Luncheon hosted by the St. Helena Council on Aging. The monthly event is enjoyed by all residents and Director Jim Robb and his staff work hard to schedule speakers and include valuable information for residents.

