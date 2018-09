2018 Independence High Magnet School Homecoming Court. Seated from left: Taylor Cardaronella, Senior; Nivea Briggs, Senior; Krista Thibodeaux, Senior; Bailey Singleton, Senior. Standing from left: Jai’Nesha Collier, Junior; Alyssa Ball, Freshman; Diana Flores, Junior; Sedriona Harris, Sophomore; Kimberlyn Womack, Sophomore.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/