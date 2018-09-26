Jacket winning streak comes to an end

Oak Forest Academy’s undefeated streak to start the season ended Friday with a 26-20 loss in overtime to the Adams County Christian Rebels in Natchez, Ms.

Adams County got on the board first with nine minutes left in the opening quarter on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Sterling Yarbrough to Kendrick January Jr.

Adams County scored again midway through the first quarter on January’s 6-yard touchdown run, which put the Yellow Jackets facing a 14-0 deficit.

