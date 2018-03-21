Kentwood’s King breaks facility record at Louisiana Classics

Senior Devin King’s record-setting performance in the pole vault headlined another day of high finishes and personal bests for Southeastern Louisiana at the Louisiana Classics Saturday at the UL-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns Track/Soccer Complex. King broke a 20-year-old facility record in winning with a vault of 18 feet, 1. 75 inches.

The previous mark was 18.00.5 set by Greg Duplantis in 1998. King’s victory, the 24th of his career, was one of 17 top five finishes by the Lions and Lady Lions on the day.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/