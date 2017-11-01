Kentwood community members walk to remember

Seemingly appearing everywhere in October each year, the color pink is a visual reminder to breast cancer patients and survivors that they are not alone. An estimated one-in-eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. It is second only to lung cancer as the leading cause of cancer related death in women. The organization also estimates there are more than 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

For many patients and survivors, tapping into their community provides a source of strength during difficult times. At no point is that community more visible than during October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/