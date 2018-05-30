Kentwood Rotarians honor those who sacrificed for freedom

As the saying goes, “Some gave all…” Only the passage of time can remove the legacy of a veteran’s sacrifice.

The Kentwood Rotary Club scattered across the cemeteries of Kentwood for Memorial Day. On Thursday, May 24, rows of American Flags were blowing in the spring breeze across the fields at Woodland Cemetery and Oak Grove A.M.E. Church Cemetery.

The Kentwood Rotarians placed over 200 flags in honor of the men and women who have preserved our nation’s freedom. Every year Rotarians place flags on the grave sites of these great American heroes in honor of those brave men and women who have served their country.

