Kentwood Rotary Club hosts Bry Layrisson

In the wake of the rash of school shootings this year, Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson wants parents to know police are proactively working to protect students.

“The security of our schools is a top priority,” Layrisson said. “It’s scary that at any moment, anything can happen.”

Layrisson told members of the Kentwood Rotary Club that police departments in Tangipahoa Parish will begin active shooter training and will be working together to ensure officers receive the proper training.

