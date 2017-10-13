Local doctor wins national grand champion

On September 9, in Springfield, Missouri, DWT Bayou Belle C8 won the National Female Grand Champion of the Red Devon breed of cattle.

The award was presented at the National Red Devon USA conference and show. The heifer was bred and raised by Dr. Jimmie W. Varnado and his wife Mrs. Peggy Varnado, owners of Dogwood Trace Farms in Greensburg.

The slogan of Red Devon USA is “gourmet grass fed beef,” and we became interested in this growing business eight years ago.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/