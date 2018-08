St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Michael “Jamie” Morris, Jr. is a graduate of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Reserve Academy. Graduation was held at the Hammond Police Union Hall on August 14. Morris obtained the highest GPA award with an average of 100.62 while attending the academy.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/