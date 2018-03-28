Oak Forest Academy holds personality presentation

Oak Forest Academy held their 2018 Personality Presentation on . Surrounded by parents, students, faculty, relatives and guests, class favorites were introduced.

A few weeks ago, students in grades 7th through 12th used voting machines provided by the Secretary of State’s Office to vote for class favorite and most intellectual.

During the night’s festivities, 2017 Miss OFA, Caroline Payne and Mr. OFA, Dalton Brabham were both recognized. Payne is the daughter of Ellen and Frederick Payne. She attends Louisiana Tech University in Ruston where she is pursuing a career in education. Brabham is attending Southeastern Louisiana University pursuing a career in mechanical engineering.

