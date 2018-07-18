Rotarians hold club assembly under new president

The Kentwood Rotary Club held their weekly gathering at The Cafe last Thursday, July 12. Club members held an assembly under newly elected president Lanny Miller where all members were encouraged to discuss upcoming events and other issues concerning the club.

Miller began by announcing some new service projects he would like to put in place such as refurbishing the community park on Avenue F and cleaning up the cemetery at Orange Grove Church located on Avenue I.

Additional projects taken on by the Rotary Club of Kentwood include volunteering at local Kentwood High and Sumner High School football games, flag placement for Veteran’s Day, and the Dictionary Project, where Rotarians hand out dictionaries to third-grade students at O.W. Dillon Elementary School.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/