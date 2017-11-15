Rotarians honor, celebrate and remember veterans

The Kentwood Rotary Club scattered flags across the cemeteries of Kentwood for Veterans Day. On Thursday, November 9, rows of American Flags were blowing in the autumn breeze across the fields at Woodland Cemetery and Oak Grove A.M.E. Church Cemetery.

The Kentwood Rotarians placed over 200 flags in honor of the men and women who have preserved our nation’s freedom. Every year Rotarians place flags on the grave sites of these great American heroes in honor of those brave men and women who have served their country.

