Rotary District Governor visits Kentwood

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
MARGARET ANDREWS

Rotary District Governor Kathie Short visited Kentwood Rotarians on Thursday, May 10, as part of her official visit to all the Rotary Clubs in Southeast Louisiana. Short spoke to the club about Rotary International and her goals this year as district governor.

As District Governor, Short oversees the activities of 49 clubs in Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi.

Short has been involved in Rotary since 2000. She says she began to “be a Rotarian” after her experience during Hurricane Katrina. She has participated in a number of District leadership roles and now serves as District Governor.

