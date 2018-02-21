SHCCA receives grant

St. Helena College and Career Academy Receives $500 Grant. SHCCA recently received $500 for participating in the Adolescent Pre-Diabetes Prevention Program. This is the school’s fifth year of participation. The program is a grant to Richland Parish Hospital from the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA). Richland Parish Hospital partners with West Feliciana Parish Hospital and Christus Health Central Louisiana to provide personnel and programming help. Numerous students were screened during the Fall 2017 semester. The screening measured height, weight, and blood pressure.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/