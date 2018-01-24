SHOWERED WITH LOVE.

Members of the Shiloh Homemakers, Pat Shontell and Anne Morris, delivered baked goods to the Kentwood Fire Station. Each year, Shiloh members deliver the treats to every fire station in Tangipahoa Parish to show their appreciation for the services firefighters and first responders provide each and every day. Pictured from left are: Kentwood Fire Chief Tommy Simmons, Anne Morris, Pat Shontell and Kentwood Training Officer Mike Neyland.

