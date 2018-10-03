SHS juniors receive class rings in annual rite of passage

Wed, 10/03/2018 - 12:00am
MARGARET ANDREWS

The class of 2020 at Jewel Sumner High School recently received their class rings during the annual ring ceremony held Tuesday, September 25. This is a very special morning, where all students that purchased a ring receive their ring, which symbolizes so much.

The ceremony began with welcoming words from the junior class.

