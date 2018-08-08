St. Helena Class of ‘68 celebrates reunion

Classmates came from near and far as the St. Helena Class of 1968 celebrated its 50 year reunion on Saturday, July 7 at the Corkwell Center in St. Helena Parish. The Reunion Planning Committe, consisting of Catherine Butler-Taylor, Mearn Ray Tanner, Roosevelt Gordon, Alton Ray Bryer and Committee Chairperson Almeasey Foster, put together quite a reunion. The decor was the school colors of Maroon and Gold. The meal was enjoyed by all.

