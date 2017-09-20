St. Helena Police Report

On September 7, Samantha Hyde, 29-year-old white female, was arrested and charged with theft. Trendale Hall, 35-year-old black male, was arrested and charged with attempted conspiracy to distribute and possession of Schedule III narcotic with intent to sell. Jamar Martin, 32-year-old black male, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell of a Schedule I and Schedule II narcotic, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On August 8, Kristian Bayer, 28-year-old white female, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II narcotic. Trendale Hall, 35-year-old black male, was arrested and charged for a failure to appear in court and possession with intent to sell a Schedule I and II narcotic. Benjamin Pearson, 40-year-old white male, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension, and no license plate.

