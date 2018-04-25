Sumner High seniors volunteer for classmates

GREAT VOLUNTEERS - Seniors at Sumner High School recently volunteered to practice and coach Special Olympic athletes from Sumner High and Sumner Middle Schools. Students shown back row from left, are: Nicole Hodges, Madelyn Williams, Seth Tolar, Jude Fowler, and Hope Brister. Fourth row from left, are: Jude Magee, Jacie Sims, Morgan Crepple,

Callyn Blanchard, Jayla Hayes, and Jeff Schiro. Third row from left, are: Jayde McElveen, Katelynn Grant, Reanna Gill, Adia Hunt, Selena Morgan, and Phillip Williams. Second row from left, are: Landon Pitre, Cheyenne Redmond, Shykeria McKnight, Jaheim Shanks, Ben Bryant, and Harrison Woodard. Front row from left, are: Jikeria McKnight, Adreanna Ginn, Maria Carter, Patrick Sims, Wyatt Grice, Dequan Jordan and Michael Lewis. Photo submitted.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/