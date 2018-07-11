Tangipahoa Parish Farm Bureau receives 5-Star Gold Award

Wed, 07/11/2018 - 5:00am

Tangipahoa Parish Farm Bureau received the five Gold Star Award at the 96th Annual Convention of the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation in New Orleans. Pictured during the award presentation from left are Louisiana Farm Bureau President Ronnie Anderson and Tangipahoa Farm Bureau Parish President Justin Roberts.

The Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization representing farmers, ranchers and rural residents. We are a private, non-profit, non-governmental agency established in 1922 to bring a voice to agricultural issues.

