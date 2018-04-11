TANGIPAHOA PARISH SCHOOL SYSTEM 5TH GRADE STUDENTS OF YEAR CHOSENe

Mariah Robertson with Chesbrough Elementary School was chosen as the 5th Grade Student of the Year for Tangipahoa Parish. Mary Claire Dykes with SLU Lab School and Taylor Thomas with Independence Magnet School were chosen as the runner-up students. Shown from left are, Superintendent Mark Kolwe, Mary Clarie Dykes,

Taylor Thomas, Mariah Robertson, School Board President Theresa Domiano and Assistant Superintendent Thomas Bellavia. Photo submitted.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/