TEDF Director Stacey Neal says ‘Tell Our Story’

As of June 30, at least 38 companies have visited Tangipahoa Parish for prospective locations, according to the head of parish economic development.

Executive Director of Tangipahoa Parish Economic Development Foundation, Inc., Stacy Neal told the Kentwood Rotary Club last Thursday that TEDF has nine ongoing projects with current or planned expansions in the parish.

While attracting new business and jobs are the main goal for the foundation, another priority is keeping established businesses here.

Neal uses partnerships with local businesses, municipalities and parish government to increase economic development opportunities. Such things as available warehouse space, land for sale, and utility and public works access are used to draw in new businesses or grow current businesses in the area.

“Expansion is happening from Ponchatoula to Kentwood,” Neal said. “It’s not just in one area.”

