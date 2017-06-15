Hunter Graham wanted for Theft by Fraud

KENTWOOD, LA - (June 15, 2017) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for your assistance in locating 26 year old Hunter Graham of Kentwood, LA. Graham is wanted by the sheriff's office on two counts of Theft by Fraud.

TPSO detectives have also connected Graham to a burglary that occurred on June 5, 2017, on M L Varnado Rd. in Kentwood, and have reason to believe that Graham could be linked to several other burglaries in that area.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Graham is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245 or lead Detective Terry Lane 985-748-3337.