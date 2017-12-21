TPS - Coffee With Cops

Thu, 12/21/2017 - 9:14am mattsurcouf

Ponchatoula, LA – (December 21, 2017) – Sheriff Edwards invites you to join us this Friday morning for “Coffee With Cops”. Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee with Sheriff Edwards and his deputies beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Ponchatoula McDonald’s restaurant.

Anyone attending will have an opportunity to meet with neighborhood patrol deputies and enjoy a free cup of coffee. The popular community policing event is a public-private partnership designed to bring together police officers and the communities they serve.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Tangilena Now

P.O. Box 698
Amite, LA 70422
Phone: 985-748-7156
Fax: 985-748-7104

Tangilena.com Copyright  © 2017