TPSO News Release - 1.22 - Crime Stoppers

On January 20th, 2018, at or about 2140 hours, the Dollar General Store located at 14652 Highway 1064, in Natalbany was robbed at gun point by an unidentified male dressed in a black hooded sweat shirt. The suspect entered the store ordering both employees and customers to the ground while pointing a silver and black revolver at them.

Detective Travis Pitman responded to the scene and began his investigation into the armed robbery.

Anyone with information about person(s) involved in the January 20th, 2018, robbery of the Natalbany Dollar General Store please contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245