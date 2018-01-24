TPSO News Release - 1.22 - Crime Stoppers

Wed, 01/24/2018 - 8:03am mattsurcouf

On January 20th, 2018, at or about 2140 hours, the Dollar General Store located at 14652 Highway 1064, in Natalbany was robbed at gun point by an unidentified male dressed in a black hooded sweat shirt. The suspect entered the store ordering both employees and customers to the ground while pointing a silver and black revolver at them.

Detective Travis Pitman responded to the scene and began his investigation into the armed robbery.

Anyone with information about person(s) involved in the January 20th, 2018, robbery of the Natalbany Dollar General Store please contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245

Tangilena Now

P.O. Box 698
Amite, LA 70422
Phone: 985-748-7156
Fax: 985-748-7104

Tangilena.com Copyright  © 2018