TPSO News Release - 5.16 - Crime Stoppers

HAMMOND, LA - (May 16, 2018) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for your assistance in identifying the female in this photo.

This female is a person of interest in a vehicle burglary that occurred on May 8, 2018, at the PT Truck Stop located on Airport Road Hammond, Louisiana.

If anyone is able to identify this female please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Burglary Division at 985-902-2011 or Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.