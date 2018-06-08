TPSO News Release - June 8 - Fatal Crash

AMITE, LA — (June 8, 2018) - At approximately 12:30 p.m. on June 7, 2018, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on Puleston Rd. in Amite. The crash claimed the life of 9- year- old William Ferguson of McComb, Ms. The initial investigation by the Sheriff’s Office revealed the crash occurred as 35- year- old Ashlee Pierson was operating a 2004 Nissan Sentra southbound on Puleston Rd at a high rate of speed. As Pierson approached a 1997 Nissan Truck operated by 56- year- old William Edwards of Kentwood, and occupied by his 9- year- old passenger, William Ferguson, Pierson lost control of her vehicle causing it to impact Edwards’ vehicle in rear bumper. The collision resulted in Edwards’ truck overturning causing Ferguson to be ejected from the vehicle.

Ferguson sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office. Edwards and Pierson were both transported to North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond by Acadian Ambulance with moderate injuries sustained during the crash. As with all fatal crashes blood samples were obtained from both drivers and will be forwarded to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected upon completion. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information pertaining to this crash to contact Sgt. Mike Moore at 985-345-6150.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Sheriff Edwards reminds us that making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.