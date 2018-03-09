TPSO News Release - March 9 - Arrest

PONCHATOULA, LA – (March 9, 2018) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

On March 4, 2018, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office began investigating a business burglary that occurred at Berryland Campers located on the I-12 Service Road in Ponchatoula. In this case, someone gained access into a restricted fenced in area on the property, subsequently stealing a golf cart.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified Hilton “Vern” Hollie (11-16-1984) of Ponchatoula as the possible suspect. As deputies began in search of Hollie, they spotted him driving the stolen golf card on the I-12 Service Road near Yokum. When deputies approached the suspect, he bolted from the golf cart and fled on foot.

On March 7, 2018, TPSO detectives located Hollie at a residence on Latino Lane in Ponchatoula. After a shot foot purist, Hollie was taken into custody without further incident.

Hollie was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, parole violation, 2 counts of felony theft, simple criminal damage to property, resisting arrest by flight, careless operation, and for having no drivers license.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office would like to thank the citizens in the Yokum Road community for being vigilant in keeping a lookout for HOLLIE and providing information on his where abouts.