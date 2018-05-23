TPSO News Release - May 23 - Crime Stoppers

Can you help us identify this man?

ROBERT, LA – (May 23, 2018) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Organized Retail Theft Task Fore is currently investigating a business burglary that happened on Hwy 445, at the Louisiana Sportsman Gas Station on May 21,2018. Detective Earl McFarland retained surveillance video which identifies this male as a possible suspect in the burglary.

Surveillance footage shows a black male walking around the store, just looking around for a while then exiting out the front door. Moments later, he reenters the Gas Station with a bag, walks straight down a hallway to a closed restricted area, enters the manager’s office – and is suspected of taking money in excess of 400.00 from the manager’s office. Surveillance footage then shows the black male walking out of the office with the bag in his hand and departing store. After seeing this on the surveillance video it was discovered by a staff member that the store’s money bag containing $464.00 was missing from the manager’s office.

Detective McFarland is asking for your assistance in identifying this subject. Anyone knowing this guy is asked to contact TPSO Detective McFarland at 985-902-2043 or Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.