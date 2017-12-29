TPSO Press Release- Dec 29 - Crime Stoppers

Selfie Sabotage – when a thief accidentally sends selfies to victim; or also known as selfie - incrimination!

ROSELAND, LA – (December 29, 2017) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

On October 24th, 2017, a high-dollar deer camera was stolen from a property on Holloway Road in Roseland, LA.

This camera, being specifically equipped with cellular service, sent the attached photos to our victim last night.

The photos are allegedly of the suspect who must not have realized the camera was sending his selfies to the owner.

Anyone able to identify this selfie-incriminator is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.