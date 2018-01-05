Two Washington Parish Teens Arrested for Theft

Baton Rouge, La. (January 4, 2018) – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission arrested two teenagers for allegedly shooting and taking a farm raised deer in Washington Parish. Investigators said the deer was described as a two-and-a half year old, white-tailed deer, 23 point buck, weighing approximately 200 pounds and measuring 181 points on the Boone and Crocket Scale. According to the owner, the estimated value of the deer was $8,500.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “Farm raised deer and exotics in Louisiana are considered ‘alternative livestock’ which are regulated by the LDAF. Our alternative livestock industry consists of more than 300 licensed farms creating both a multi-million dollar annual economic impact and recreational opportunities in the ‘Sportman’s Paradise’ in which we live.”

On December 30, 2017, LDAF brand investigators determined that Drake Barber, 19, of Franklinton, La. and Justin Miller, 17, of Franklinton, La., shot and removed the deer from the owner’s property on the night of December 26, 2017. Both Barber and Miller were booked into the Washington Parish Jail on December 30, 2017, for theft LA.R.S. 14:67 B 2 of property valued over $5,000 but less than $25,000. If convicted, the suspects face a fine and/or possible jail time.

“Investigators said after the suspects illegally shot and killed the deer, it appears they posted a photo with the deer in question on a Facebook page. Going to someone’s private property and stealing their livestock is a crime,” added Strain.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office also assisted with these arrests.