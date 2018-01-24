Unrestrained Driver Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 21

Bush- At 4:59 PM on Monday January 22, 2018, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on LA 21 near LA 1083. The crash has claimed the life of 42-year-old Donald Andrew Freeman of Bogalusa.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as 27-year-old Denan Jade Jones of Bush, was driving a 2010 Buick Enclave northbound on LA 21. Traffic ahead of Jones had come to a stop due to a vehicle turning into a private drive. For reasons still under investigation, Jones crossed into the southbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by Freeman. Jones was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries in the crash. Freeman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Freeman was transported to St. Tammany Parish Hospital by Acadian Ambulance in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. Presently, impairment is not considered as a contributing factor in this crash. As part of the on-going investigation, blood samples were collected from both drivers and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Jones was cited for driving left of center. Any additional charges will be referred to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office pending the outcome of the investigation.

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. Please take a moment to speak with your loved ones about the importance of their safe decisions. Remind them to always wear a seatbelt, never drive impaired, and to avoid distractions. The conversation could be the difference in a serious crash.