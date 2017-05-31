Colebrook, King Clinch Berths to Nationals

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Southeastern Louisiana senior Andre Colebrook

completed his journey from Lexington, Kentucky to Eugene, Oregon in

record-setting fashion Friday evening at the NCAA Division I East

Preliminaries held at the University of Kentucky Track and Field

Facility.

Colebrook broke his own school record in the 400-meter hurdles in

qualifying for the NCAA Division I National Championships, scheduled

for June 6-10 in Eugene.

Colebrook placed second in the first heat in 50.14 seconds,

shattering his record of 50.60 set two weeks ago at the Southland

Conference Championships. The time was the fifth-fastest overall in

the prelims. The top three finishers in each of the three heats plus

the next three best times moved on to Nationals.

“Andre had a monster PR today,” Southeastern head coach Sean Brady

said. “He is certainly in a good spot physically and mentally. We

expected him to get through and he did. He’s going to go represent the

Lions in Eugene in a couple of weeks and he did it in pretty good

fashion.”

Also heading to Oregon is junior pole vaulter Devin King, who

advanced for the second straight year with a third-place finish at 17

feet, 6.5 inches. He passed on the first three heights before clearing

17-2.75 on his first attempt to move atop the standings. After Akron’s

Matthew Ludwig and South Alabama’s Sean Collins both cleared 17-6.5 on

their first attempts, King missed on his first try before clearing it

on the second attempt.

The top 12 finishers advanced to Eugene.

“Devin is finally getting healthy,” Brady said. “This was the

first time in six weeks he competed without pain. We were hoping to go

in and jump one bar and be done. But kind of like conference, it

heated up a bit and got a little more competitive than we expected.

I’m happy he got through this competition healthy and he is going to

Eugene. I think if he can string a few more practices together and get

back into rhythm, then watch out. He is going to be ready to go.”

Senior Alex Young had clinched a berth to Nationals after winning

the hammer throw on Thursday. He was looking to advance in the shot

put as well on Friday, but fouled on each of his three attempts.

“We knew he would have to get something just monstrous to go,”

Brady said. “He threw caution to the wind and just went after it and

it didn’t work. We knew if he was going to qualify he would have to

take some chances.”

Freshman Ashley Davis will look to join that trio when she

competes in the women’s shot put at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Davis is

seeded 21st going in.

The East Preliminaries are being broadcast on the SEC + Network

with links to the broadcast and live results available on the

Southeastern track and field schedule page at www.LionSports.net.